Cella Fontenot- James

TEXAS CITY — Cella Fontenot was born July 6, 1961 in Ville Platte Louisiana, after becoming a photo specialist; she moved to Texas City, Texas and began working for Walgreens. Cella Fontenot was a very loyal and active member of Progressive Missionary Baptist church where she met Edward James. They were later married at Progressive on November 21, 2001. In 2015, she became a nurse at Lake Road Elementary.
Cella was truly a mother to all. Love, compassion, wisdom, and faith was her guide as she cared for and raised many children, making sure to have as many of them as possible at church on Sunday mornings. Cella made it her mission to empower, encourage, strengthen, and educate everyone she met.
On November 18, 2021, Cella was called to her heavenly home. She is survived by her husband Edward James; stepchildren, Edwina James, Tameka James, Tanisha James, Renee James; grandchildren, Jeffery Powell Jr., Victoria Foley, Vonza Foley Jr., Beniah Bishop, Aubrey Bishop, Isiah Bishop, Isabella Bishop, Danny Bishop; brothers, Hamilton James Fontenot, Eric Thomas, Lee Clark; sisters, Doraline Fontenot, Aldeen Anderson, Romona Ardion, Jennifer Clark, and many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews.
Cella's homegoing services will be held will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Progressive Baptist Church located at 320 S. Bell St., Texas City 77591. Her visitation service will begin at 10:00 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Mrs. James will be laid to rest at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.