Jessie Ray Covington, age 91, passed way in his Santa Fe home on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Center Texas on February 26, 1928 to Willie and Lola (Taylor) Covington.
He was a 1946 graduate of Center High school in Shelby County TX. He was married to Lillian Ettredge Covington on January 15, 1971 and have been married for 48 yrs.
Jessie was a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War.
From a very young age Jessie worked hard. He started by working at a saw mill with his father at the age of 14, to help support his parents and siblings. He then worked what little time he had out of school and weekends at the local theater in the evenings running the projectors and during the day at the lumber yard.
After returning from the Army, he moved to Galveston, Texas. He went to work for Sears with his brother Simmy for a few years. Not long after, he obtained a job at Lipton Tea that lasted him a lifetime of 37 years. After retiring from Lipton when the plant was shut down, he didn’t stop, as many know him as their favorite handyman. Even well into his 90’s he was still active and working daily. He had many passions, the top being his love of bowling. He also attended Santa Fe High School football games. He had a love for all Houston sports teams, but the Astros games were never missed. He had a love for his fur and feathered friend that resided in his yard.
Jessie also had a love of gardening and provided produce to coworkers and neighbors through the years.
Jessie is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lola (Taylor) Covington; brothers, Arthur, Jim, Simmy and Horace; his twin sister, Essie May; and sisters, Artie and Daisy.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Ettredge Covington. Children: Sons, Jessie Covington, Jr. and wife Stephanie of Temple GA, Craig Covington and wife Kim of Santa Fe, TX, Bruce Covington and wife Gina of Santa Fe, TX, Steve Covington and wife Lisa of Palestine TX; daughters, Shela Brewster of Cleveland TX, Melissa Maio and husband David of Elgin TX, Lillian McClurg and husband Roger of Muldrow, OK; 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Thanks to all the care provided from Texas Oncology group in Clear Lake and Dr. Kodali. They provided the care and support that enabled Jessie to spend three more years with his family and doing all that he loved.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home La Marque.
