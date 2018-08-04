Betty L. McDonald, passed away peacefully at home Friday morning July 27, 2018, less than a month from her 93rd birthday.
She was born on August 25, 1925 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Frank and Florence Wray. In April 1947 she was united in marriage to James B. McDonald who preceded her in death in July 2000. Also, preceding her in death were two sisters and one brother.
Surviving are two sisters, one brother, and children Linda Patton of Leawood, KS; sons Greg McDonald of Stilwell KS, and Bruce McDonald of Albuquerque NM. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She started her young family in Denver, CO, where she and Jim made many lifelong friends. They moved to Dickinson, TX, in 1963, where Betty became involved in the local Garden Club and supported the growing Dickinson Chamber of Commerce.
Jim and Betty retired to Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, MO, enjoying old and new friends plus many wonderful times with the family before returning to Texas and settling in Horseshoe Bay near Marble Falls, TX.
In 2013 she moved to Kansas City to be closer to family. She loved travelling with her husband, watching football and baseball, and cooking.
A private family service will be arranged at a future time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.