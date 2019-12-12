A. Juliet Russell, age 95, passed away December 6, 2019, at UTMB Emergency Room with her loving husband, Edward T. Russell, by her side. Juliet was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church of Galveston. She was a graduate of Dominican High School and worked as a secretary of the Army Air Base in Galveston during World War II. Juliet also worked at the Corps of Engineers and later she became Christie Mitchell’s secretary at the Galveston Beach Association. During the 1940’s, Juliet was crowned Miss Galveston and Miss Air Base Galveston. She loved to go to parties, especially during Mardi Gras.
Juliet is preceded in death by her father, Julius D. Papi, and her mother, Antoinette Regini Papi. She is survived by her husband, Edward T. Russell, of Galveston; her godson, Joey Sanchez, of San Diego, CA; a close cousin, Linda Cagnola Sanchez; and numerous relatives and friends.
Juliet’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:30 pm, Friday, December 13, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, December 14, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th Street, in Galveston, with graveside services following at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Juliet’s husband would like to thank The Meridian Care Center (2nd floor) for all the wonderful care given to Juliet. He would also like to thank Dr. Nancy Hughes and Texas Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.