Loucelius Kirby Jr. departed his earthly home on Tuesday August 25, 2020 in Katy, TX in hospice care. Jr was born in Galveston, Texas on February 16, 1947 to Loucelius and Lela Mae Kirby.
Loucelius, also affectionally known as Jr. and “Spook” is preceded in death by his parents, Loucelius and Lela Mae Kirby, his son Keith Bernard Payne, his brother Lionel Kirby, his sisters Lubertha Kirby expired two days after his death, Joyce Marie Kirby, and nephew Khile Kirby.
Jr. was educated in Galveston public schools and along the many paths and roads that he crossed he eventually received an Associate Degree from Lee College. He worked odd jobs in Galveston with the last working for KFC.
He is survived by and left to cherish his memories his son Kermit Eugene Payne, his sister Sharon Kirby (Mike), his brothers Johnny Ray, Willie Mack, Aubrey Wayne, Clifton Anthony, Calvin Lawrence (Net), Nathaniel, Frederick Eugene, and Eric Calvert and his Aunt Elnora Wilburn. Other survivors are all the many nieces and nephews beginning with Lonnie K. Bethel, Sharonda Lewis-McLain, (Clovis), Christopher L. (Tanya), Lawanna Kirby (Kevin), Larry Jones, Calvin Kirby Jr., Tyler and Joshua Kirby, Jolisha, Eric and Erin, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10 AM followed by funeral service at 11 AM at Wynn Funeral Home. Card and flowers can be sent to Wynn Funeral Home 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
