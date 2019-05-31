Karen Leslie Dunlap, 66, of Bacliff, passed away in her home May 30, 2019. Karen was born July 17, 1952, to Richard and Audrey Uptegrove in Batavia, NY.
She was a waitress and will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, and a brother, Tim Uptegrove.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Audrey Seaward; her loving husband, Chris Dunlap; daughter, Rainy Garza and husband, Pete; son, Michael Patterson and wife, Jennifer; sister, Sandy Eveland and husband, David; brothers, Ronnie Uptegrove and wife, Lisa, and Danny Uptegrove; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
