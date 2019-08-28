Amanda Celeste Kirby, 46, of Texas City, passed away August 25, 2019, in Webster.
Mandi was born October 20, 1972 in Galveston, Texas, to Mary and Charles Bailey. Mandi graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1991, graduated from Remington College, and was a proud member of the Southeast Texas Sport Fishing Association.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her parents; her beloved husband, Jay Kirby; mother-in-law, Ellen Kirby; step-sons, Kristian L. Kirby and spouse Brittney of Dickinson, and Chase C. Kirby and spouse Austin of Houston; sister, Dana McDowell and spouse Joel of Waxahachie; brother, Keith Bailey and spouse Misty of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Colton Kirby and Camryn Kirby; niece and nephew, Payton Bailey and Brock Bailey, and numerous other family and friends.
In her honor, a visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, with funeral services 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX. Interment follows at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kristian L. Kirby, Chase C. Kirby, James Owens, Dustin McDaniel, Beau Johnson, and Dutch Kueteman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation in Mandi’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.