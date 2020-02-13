Carmen Gregg, age 93, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Friendship Haven nursing home. She was a former resident of Texas City.
She was born on July 9, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to Beatriz and Antonio Gomez. She had two sisters and one brother.
Carmen served as Rosie the Riveter in WWII during her high school years. She worked on B-25 bombers in California. She could only work 4 hours a day while in high school. After she graduated, she was made manager and worked full time. No pictures could be taken in the factory. This picture of Carmen is her high school picture.
Carmen attended nursing school in Galveston, Texas, on the Burton Act. This wartime act paid room, board, tuition and $10 a month. Upon graduation, she worked as an Operating Room Nurse at Mainland Center Hospital until retirement.
Carmen married Cecil Mann Gregg, an attorney and judge. They were married for 61 years, and both resided in Texas City.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She has three daughters, Cynthia Hoobler and husband David of Friendswood, TX, Marcy Gregg of Lake Charles, LA, and Casey Gearing and husband Rick of Texas City. She has four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Forest Park East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.