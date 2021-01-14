SANTA FE — Mr. Darrell Lee Bonno passed from this life Monday evening, January 11, 2021, in Galveston.
Born March 10, 1963 in Galveston, Mr. Bonno had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Darrell was a welder for over 40 years, raised cattle and won several belt buckles for team pinning. He enjoyed hunting deer and dove.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Frances (Watts) Bonno; grandparents, Frank Daniel and Jesse Lee Bonno, Truman C. and Mildred (Mitrovitch) Watts.
Survivors include his father, Daniel Bonno; sister, Lisa Hart and husband, Robby, Jr.; niece, Kelly Marie Hart; nephew, Robert O'Neal Hart, III all of Santa Fe; his horse, Penny and numerous friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert O. Hart, III, John Covini, David Wilkins, John Dickerson, Mike Pantallion, Johnny Lutringer, Luis Rico, Randy Miller, Kody Kahla, Kolby Kahla, Rusty Mack, Mike Bahr and Glenn Riske.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made to Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Scholarship Fund - Darrell Bonno, Post Office Box 889, Santa Fe, Texas 77510 or dropped off at Fair office.
Those who wish to view the service, it will be live-streamed, just click the icon below his obituary at www.HayesFuneralHome.com
