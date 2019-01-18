Jessie B. Wright, lovingly known as O'pa to his family, was born April 24, 1924 in Good Pine, La., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family January 2, 2019 in Texas City, Texas.
He proudly served the Navy in WWII in the South Pacific and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He worked as a cement finisher until he retired in the late 60’s and if you asked him what his biggest accomplishment was he would tell you his three daughters and family were what mattered most.
Jessie had a green thumb when it came to tending to his garden that he enjoyed spending so much time in, and he also loved to tinker and make beautiful hunting and kitchen knives.
Jessie is preceded in death by his wife of almost 68 years Martha, his parents Joseph B. and Sara Elizabeth Wright, daughter Ruby Ellen Fontenot and Vickie Aronda Whitman. Jessie is survived by his daughter Audra Elizabeth and husband M.C., and his sons-in-law Jack Whitman and Ron Fontenot. Sr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ron Fontenot Jr. and his wife Crissa, Jessie Packard, Ange'lique Dikmans and husband Toine, Heather Whitman and husband Donald Baker, and Hollie Whitman and husband Bo. Surviving great grandchildren are Michael Jakubas, Elizabeth Wilkins and husband Matt , Justin and Ty Packard, Corey McCracken and wife Amanda, Pierce Staley, Jaxon and Benjamin Fontenot, and Elin and Imke Dikmans. Jessie also is survived by his great-great grandchildren Alaina and Kooper.
“No man has ever been more loved or will be missed by his family and friends. Until we meet again, pal.”
In lieu of customary remembrances, please make a donation to a local VFW, veterans organization or cancer charity of your choice. Jessie would have preferred that over anything else.
