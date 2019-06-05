TEXAS CITY—Milton Eugene Roundtree, Sr., 66, died peacefully in his sleep at home on early Friday Morning, May 31, 2019. He was born on March 12, 1953 to Eugene Thomas, Sr. and Gloria Roundtree St. Hubert. He was born in Barwick, Georgia and lived in Orlando, FL and Cleveland, OH; the oldest of twelve siblings.
Milton proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps and later settled down in Texas City working for 31 years as a Union Carbide/Dow Chemical employee.
He is preceded in death by; his father and mother; son, Milton E Roundtree, Jr., and brother, Bobby Muller.
Those left to cherish his memories are; his wife, Sheila Wright Roundtree; son, Carlos “Reco” Roundtree (Vanessa); daughter, Shemil Nicole Roundtree; siblings, Kelvin Roundtree, Sr. (Cherry), John Jackson, Andre Jackson, Tonya Rollins, Cynthia Jackson, Pamela Thomas, Tanga (Ronnie) Thomas-McDade, Eugene Thomas, Jr., Brigitte Jones, Deidra Dunham, Jasmire (Terrance) Thomas-White; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy. 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 10:00 a.m., Pastor William L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
