Funeral services for Thursday, December 19, 2019

Gilder

Funeral service for Louise Gilder will be held today at 2 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
