GALVESTON — John Henry Thompson, 69, departed this life on December 8, 2020, at UTMB Hospital.
The Thompson family will celebrate his life on Friday, December 18, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 9:00 AM, followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required
He leave precious memories with his fiancé, two daughters, five sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends.
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.