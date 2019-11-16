GALVESTON—Ramon Orozco, age 87, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico on August 4, 1932. He came to Galveston in 1953. From 1956-1960 he served in the U.S. Navy and achieved the rank of 3rd Class Petty Officer as an Engineman. In 1961 he met the love of his life, Antonia “Toni” and they were married in 1961. In 1962 Ramon became a U.S. citizen. He was a jack-of-all-trades and worked numerous jobs in construction and carpentry. He was a member of the Local Carpenters Union here in Galveston. From 1968-1975 he owned 2 Texaco service stations. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel, playing at the numerous golf courses in Mexico. He was also a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings.
He is survived by his wife Antonia “Toni” Orozco; son, Raymond Orozco, Sr. and wife Patsy; grandchildren, Raymond Orozco, Jr. and wife Patricia, Joshua Orozco and Rachel Orozco; great-grandchildren, Victoria Orozco, Michael Orozco, Phoenix Orozco and Ramona Orozco; sister, Oliva Orozco; special cousin-in-law, Frank Gonzales; and numerous loving and caring nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating, assisted by Deacon John Carrillo. Entombment will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Orozco, Jr., Joshua Orozco, Javier Rodriguez, Andy Johnson, Tony Mendoza and Miguel Aleman. Wenze Guzman will be an honorary pallbearer.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Absolute Hospice, especially Paula Andrew, Jeff, Sheila and Pastor Diaz de Leon and the doctors and nursing staff with the UTMB Oncology Department for their kindness and care during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank Amy Guzman and the Damas for arranging and preparing the Bereavement dinner after the funeral service.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2500 Fondren Road, #100, Houston, Texas 77063.
