SANTA FE—
Mrs. Marietta Phillips passed from this life Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Webster.
Born July 1, 1938 in Port Arthur, Mrs. Phillips had been a resident of Santa Fe for 40 years previously of Daisetta. She was a past Worthy Patron with Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 309, in Navasota, former Sunday School teacher with First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, had a daycare at her home and used to race cars. Marietta enjoyed reading and was an avid sports fan for the Rockets, Spurs, Astros and Nascar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Etta V. (DeLoache) Stiehl; brothers, Edward Stiehl, Billy DeLoache, Bill Stiehl; great-grandchildren, Blaine Decuir, Emery Decuir.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Donald J. Phillips, Sr.; son, Donnie Phillips, Jr. and wife, Debbie of Santa Fe; daughter, Linda Gail Jones and husband, Dale of Alvin; grandchildren, Melissa Decuir and husband, Clint, Nicole Roy and husband, Josh, Lauren Hightower and husband, Kenneth, Jennifer Kleimann and husband, John, Hallie Phillips; great-grandchildren, Case Decuir, Carson Decuir, Emily Hightower, Lane Kleimann, Sadie Roy.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Tim Gregory officiating. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
