Jack Howard of Texas City was born January 19, 1928 in Morrow, LA to Liverpool and Lodie Howard and left his earthly life on November 27, 2018 in Overland, KS.
Jack retired from the United States Army in November 1969 and moved to Kansas City, MO. He retired from his own business, moved to Hitchcock, TX and after Hurricane Harvey relocated to Texas City, TX. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Mary, 3 sons, 3 daughters, 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He also leaves a brother Herbert, a sister Lorena Chaney both of Texas City, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jack never met a stranger, was kind and loved to talk to everyone.
Services will be held 11:00 am Friday, December 7 at St. John Francis Regis Parish in Kansas City, Missouri.
