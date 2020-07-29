“For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the
Righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”
~ 2 Timothy 4:6-8 ~
On April 18, 1958 in Galveston, Texas John Lewis Briscoe was born to his wonderful parents, Mr. & Mrs. Joe and Mille Briscoe. John accepted Christ at an early age and his sudden passing has touched so many hearts.
John is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Bennie and Ruby Ellis Brisco and his maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Roy and Ocie Mae Cooper.
John’s loving memories will continue through his wife, Elisa Frederick Briscoe; daughters, Sharondra Douglas and Mary Goodwin; sons, Samuel Goodwin and Terrance Ceasar; grandchildren, Layla and Darion Douglas, Michael Robinson and Samantha Goodwin, all whom he loved so much.
John was also a godfather to Jamica Owens, Kiana Nunez, Byron Williams, William Jasper, Aaliyah Jasper, Sirteagen Harris, Aden Harris and Jacorian Nunez.
Other survivors include siblings, Bobbie (Jacob) Crawford, Yvonne (Charles) Flowers, Willie Briscoe, Yolanda (Benjamin) Compton, Letitia (Rickie) Williams, Cassandra Briscoe and Joe (Carolyn) Briscoe and a host of nieces and nephews.
John had a heart of gold and accepted everyone with open arms.
Funeral services for John will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. Both events will take place at the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591. www.carnesfuneralhome.com. 409-986-9900. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.