GALVESTON—Joseph “Jet Ski Joe” John Conner, age 62, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at UTMB Hospital.
He was born on June 7, 1957 in Los Alamos, New Mexico. He attended schools in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Glenwood Springs, Colorado and graduated high school from Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown, Texas. Although Joe lived in several cities and states while growing up, he never had a problem making new friends. Joe was an enthusiastic boy scout in his youth and nearly reached the rank of Eagle scout. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and the American Muscle Car Association. His passion for motorcycles began in his teens, and he soon found himself right at home as the parts manager at Action Cycles in Baytown. His two-wheeled career continued at several shops, including Willowbrook Yamaha, Texas Yamaha in Webster, Johnny Word Suzuki, Galveston Honda, and his own repair shop, Pro Cycles in Baytown.
He eventually settled in Galveston and started his own company, West End Jet Ski, where he became known to locals and weekenders as “Jet Ski Joe”. Joe loved living in Galveston and embraced the island lifestyle. Motorcycle riding and island living perfectly embody who Joe was in mind and spirit. Both epitomize a care-free attitude and bring their disciples together as an extended family. In his later years, Joe found a new passion for photographing Galveston sunsets. His friends would often find his latest masterpiece on their social media feeds. He will be missed not only for his acumen in repairing motorcycles and jet skis, but also for his keen eye for a great sunset. Most importantly, he will be missed for his fun-loving, easy-going attitude and his love and loyalty for family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Trevor John Conner and Justin Edward Conner, and their brother, Dillon Owen Burge; parents, Beverly and Marvin Wander; father, Joseph B. Conner; sisters, Cynthia Wander and Susan Miller; brother, Brad Wander and wife Pamela; grandchildren, Audrey Conner and Jacob Conner; nephews, Russell and Nicholas Wander and niece, Ellie Wander.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Beginning at 2:00 p.m., anyone who wishes to share their favorite memories or stories of Joe may do so then. The family requests that in honor of Joe, the dress code is Island Casual.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Galveston Bay Foundation, 1100 Hercules Ave #200, Houston, TX 77058, in honor of Joe’s favorite place to end the day.
