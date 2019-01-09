The Conley Family of Hitchcock invites you to share with them in the Celebration of Life Services of the Matriarch of their family, Mrs. Dorothy Conley on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Road in Hitchcock. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. followed by services at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Darrell Glenn, officiating.
She is survived by her beloved daughters, Maerevall Williby, Joyce Ann Rankin, Darlene Pervis and Pearline Williams; four generations of grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
