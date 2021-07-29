Funeral services for Ms. Gladys Prior will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 12pm at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church 2901 Sealy, Galveston, TX.
Gladys leaves behind four daughters; Jessica Prior, Crystal Hypolite, Julian Clouser & Marice Clouser along with 4 grandchildren, 3 sisters; Vicky Taylor, Ethel Prior & Della Prior, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Gone but never forgotten. In our hearts forever. We will always love & miss you!
