Marie Williams Disbrow, 91, of Texas City, Texas died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the care of hospice at Mainland Hospital in Texas City.
She was born September 8, 1929 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Louise and Arthur Moore. Marie married and moved to Galveston in 1947 and to Texas City later that year. Except for brief absences, she called Texas City home since then. She married Laurance in 1965 and together they owned and operated Disbrow Printing.
She is survived by her grandson and sole caregiver, Reagan Wohleb, Jr. of Texas City; her two daughters, Barbara Bancroft of Onalaska, Texas and Beverly Ruffin of Richmond, Texas; her sister, Lou Ella Champagne of De Ridder, Louisiana; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Laurance Disbrow; daughter, Janet Williams Bodensteiner; grandson, Emery Barger Ruffin; mother and father, and brother, Lee Allen Moore.
Marie’s wish that her body be donated to research was honored. No services are planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.