We invite our Family and Friends to celebrate with us the life of our beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend, Charles Moore, Jr. on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver in Texas City.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Prince Ella Moore at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
Born March 10, 1932, in Galveston, he entered his eternal rest on June 13, 2018, at the home of his daughter in Irving, Texas.
Left to cherish memories of his fruitful life are his devoted daughters, Charline Moore-Woodard (Donald) and Queen V. Moore; brother, David Moore (Cynthia); one granddaughter, 2 great-granddaughters and a host of family members and friends.
