Janet Raye Thompson (68) of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away on September 12, 2019. She was born in Texas City, Texas on January 20, 1951 to Vergie Winters and Edward Spencer. Janet was a lifelong resident of Galveston County and lived most of her life in Hitchcock and Santa Fe. She was an avid supporter of the Hitchcock Athletic Booster Club and the Hitchcock Library. Janet was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Santa Fe and worked as a florist.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Spencer, Vergie and Autman “Country” Perry; sister, Nancy Smith; and brother, Charles Spencer.
Janet is survived by her husband, Gary Thompson; son, Michael Thompson and wife Stacy; sister, Gayle Moore and husband Frank; brothers, Autman “Tim” Perry and wife Martha, and Keith Perry and wife Teresa; brother in-law, Garry Smith; four grandchildren, Cody Booth, Robert Booth, Kaliegh Hamilton; and Craig Hamilton; three great grandchildren, Haylyn, Shaylee and October; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Katherine Redpath officiating.
