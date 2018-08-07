James Arthur Ridenour 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save James Arthur Ridenour, 82, of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center.Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAfter fire, restaurant pays employees — with a caveatTexas City man charged in two aggravated robberiesHitchcock police chief ousted in tight vote amid furorDisgraced Galveston judge nabbed in Austin on outstanding warrantsFriendswood councilman's son charged with felony theftFormer Dickinson teacher gets 10 years probationCommissioner vows to call Rangers as interim chief steps inFor one substitute teacher, shooting still consumes every dayWoman accused of running down man over child supportMan arrested after machete attack identified Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2018 honoreesPhotos: Kane Brown Fans Pack The Kemah Boardwalk For Free ConcertPhotos: Rangers 11, Astros 2Photos: Tigers 6, Astros 3 (Princess Day)Galveston artist gives VFW characterPhotos: 2018 Ohana Surf and Skate Surfdog CompetitionPhotos: Athletics 8, Astros 3 CommentedIt's calming to know the Russians made them do it (113)Don't vote for Democrats in November election (102)Leave Donald Trump alone to do whatever he's doing (95)Border problem has roots in the Bush administration (62)Some members of Congress are obstructing Trump (52)Trump cares not one wit about effects of shutdown (51)There are consequences to social media posts (49)Immigration articles are biased against Americans (29)Adrienne Bell is the clear choice in November (29)COM approves $900,000 contract with architect firm (24)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.