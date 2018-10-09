SANTA FE—Mrs. Lydia Pearl (Clayton) Prater passed from this life Saturday evening, October 6, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born July 18, 1940 in Galveston, Mrs. Prater had been a lifelong area resident. Lydia attended Salt Grass Cowboy Church. She worked alongside of her husband painting at UTMB, enjoyed doing home repairs and camping, loved her family, especially her grandkids and her best friend, her dog “Cami”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sydney Charles Clayton, Sr. and Eunice Rebecca (Theiler) Clayton; husband, Gerald Lynn Prater, Sr.; daughter, Mary Alice Murphy; grandchildren, Kenneth and Joseph Schanfish; great grandson, Eddie Williams, III and sister, Patsy Ann Crouch.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Prater and wife, Danette of Santa Fe; daughters, Karen Mendez and husband, Mike of Santa Fe, Christina Schanfish and husband, Neil of Texas City; brothers, Sydney Charles Clayton, Jr. and wife, Peggy of Commanche, TX, Jack Clayton and wife, Vickie of Dickinson; grandchildren, Bill Witt and wife, Jessica, Tyson Armstrong and wife, Jamie, Richie Broderick and wife, Briana, Samantha Legro and husband, Andrew, Jacob Prater, Eddie Williams and wife, Candace, Lloyd Murphy and wife, Megan, Lauren Schanfish, Faith Schanfish, Natalie Haynes; 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 12, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor John Bagley officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Preston Armstrong, Tyson Armstrong, Richie Broderick, Neil Schanfish, Mike Mendez, Jacob Prater, Faith Schanfish and Eddie Williams, Jr. Honorary bearers will be Joe Overbeck and Bill Witt.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
