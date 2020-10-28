SANTA FE — Glen Cagle, age 51 of Galveston, Texas passed away peacefully October 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He’s preceded in death by his mother Lupe Cagle, brothers Ricky Cagle and Kenny Cagle, maternal-grandmother, Dalia Jaramillo, paternal-grandmother, Opal Cagle, paternal-grandfather, Johnny Cagle Sr., and two maternal-uncles, Henry Jaramillo and Robert Martinez.
Glen was born August 4, 1969 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma but called Galveston home after moving to the island as a young boy with his mother, father and siblings. As a teen in the 80’s he was an avid break dancer and loved all things Prince and the Revolution. Although he outgrew the days of head-spinning and pop-locking, he remained Prince’s number one fan until the end. He loved the music of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, especially Elvis and the Beatles. He was a self-taught keyboard player, comic memorabilia collector (particularly Batman), and loved animals. He especially loved his dogs, Bit (who sadly passed away a few years ago), and Yogi (who’s being cared for by Glen’s sister Tara). Last but certainly not least, Glen was a die-hard Cowboys fan like his brother Chris (Ice-man) Cagle.
Glen was a TDLR journeyman electrician. He spent his career working side by side with his brothers, Gary Cagle, owner of Hurricane Electric, and younger brother, Eric Salinas, owner of Pro2Call Wiring.
Glen was dearly loved by his large family. He is survived by his father, John Cagle Jr., sisters, Kathy Cisneros, Carol Diaz de Leon, Tara Cagle, Kimberly Block, brothers, Gary Cagle, Chris Cagle, Eric Salinas, brother-in-laws, John Cisneros, Sam Diaz de Leon (Big Sam), Jimmy Block, sister-in-laws, Rebecca Cagle, Sandra Villarreal, and Jovita Ochoa. Glen was adored and will be greatly missed by his nieces, Tiffany Cagle, Reese Cisneros, Paige Cisneros, Jessica Logan, Jestine Warnash, Jaylah Diaz de Leon, Cesalie Lujan, niece-in-law, Gaby Resendez, great-nieces, Gianna Lynn Archer, Camellia Anna Freeman, Aubree Lynn Freeman, Amelia Reign Diaz de Leon, Blaze Willow Warnash, Lux Alba Warnash, Spring Selah Warnash, nephews, Gary Cagle Jr. (Little Gary), Gavin Cagle, Gage Cagle, Sam Diaz de Leon (Little Sam), Cayden Lamb, Dominic Lujan, Cameron Lujan, Jeremy Lujan (Big Guy), J.T. Block, Jake Block, nephew-in-law, Tyler Warnash, great-nephews, John Salas Archer III (Trey), Jensen Michael Lujan, and Malakai Stone Warnash. Glen also has many living aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers: Gary Cagle, Eric Salinas, Dave Kiamar, Larry Moreno, Mike Martinez, and Gary Houston
Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Cagle, John Cisneros, Sam Diaz de Leon (Big Sam), Jimmy Block, Craig Kates, Tyler Warnash, Sam Diaz de Leon (Little Sam), Gary Cagle Jr. (Little Gary), Gavin Cagle, Gage Cagle, Dominic Lujan, Cameron Lujan, and Jeremy Lujan
The family would like to give a special thanks to D.J. Termini with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home for the compassion, guidance and help with funeral arrangements for their beloved brother Glen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77550 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 P.M., with Pastor Samuel Alvarado officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2506 65th Street, Galveston, Texas 77551, with Pastor Samuel Alvarado officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 A.M., with a procession to the graveside beginning at 10:40 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.
