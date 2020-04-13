FLYNN—
Ms. “Boogie” Lillie Elaine Griggs passed from this life Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2020, in Bryan, Texas.
Boogie was born January 19, 1966 in Alvin to John and Alma (Johnson) Griggs. As a child, Boogie preferred wrestling and shooting bow and arrows with her brothers over playing with dolls and dress up with her sisters. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1984 and worked as a jailer in Crockett for several years before working as a cross country truck driver. Boogie was a tom boy who was a force to be reckoned with if you messed with her family and friends. She was “fighting a bear” kind of tough but everyone she met walked away with an everlasting impression. Friends loved her, family looked up to her and those with bad intentions feared her. Boogie was a friend for life who would always have your back. Her unique nicknames for people and undying loyalty made those around her feel special. She was the fun aunt who loved teaching kids “what not to do” especially when it came to her fishing ritual of kiss and release fish followed by eating a worm. Boogie knew how to let kids be kids since she was a big silly kid herself. Sharing her passion of fishing with everyone created so many wonderful memories and every time we cast a reel, we’ll think of her. If she was here, she would leave us with this word of advice “Peace Out and Fish On.”
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kay Newland.
Survivors include her pup, Harley Griggs; brothers, Johnny Griggs and wife, Lillie, Nick Rotolo, III and wife, Jennifer; sisters, Miranda Crowston and husband, Dale, Rosalie Chevalier, Sharon Mayberry and husband, Jim; god-daughter, Leah Jane Williamson; best friend, Tracy “Hotdog” Franks; aunt, Lillie Eller; uncle, Albert Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Please go to www.HayesFuneralHome.com for updates and to leave online condolences.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Lillie’s name to Cancer Clinic, 2215 East Villa Marie, Suite 110, Bryan, Texas 77802 or any local food bank
