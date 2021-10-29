LAMARQUE, TX — Barbara Jean Heckendorn, 74, passed away September 7, in Aurora, Colorado. Barbara was born in Galveston, March 25, 1947 to John Heckendorn and Helen Thomas Heckendorn. Barbara graduated from La Marque High School, class of 1965, as Salutatorian. She attended Texas Christian University graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. After graduating, Barbara was hired by Texaco Corporation as a Geophysicist. Later she moved to Colorado, and started her own business with a former co-worker in the oil business. Leaving this venture, Barbara was hired by the Windstar Foundation in Snowmass, Colorado, an environmental education facility founded by John Denver and her friend, Tom Crum. From there as Vice President of Operations, she helped grow an environmental lighting company with Robert Sardinsky in Basalt, Colorado, Rising Sun Enterprises. She loved working there till her retirement due to illness. Barbara befriended several musicians over the years, helping with their concerts. She enjoyed volunteering at the Wheeler House in Aspen, a historic Opera House.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents John and Helen and Step-mother, Harriet Crider Heckendorn.
She is survived by her sisters Aletha Heckendorn and Madeline Duytschaever. Step-sisters, Jeanine Gunderson (Bryan), Collette Willis (Tom), Darla Collins (Jim), Step-brothers, Alan Crider (Mary), and Brad Crider. Barbara is also survived by her Uncle Nelms Hopper (Betty), nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
She is also survived by her extended family in Colorado, especially, her good friends, Marcia Jahn, Robert Sardinsky(Sardo), and Colleen Sardinsky, along with friends in the music business.
A Family Service will be held at a later date. Barb's Ashes will be spread among the Mountains in Colorado and here at home with her Parents.
Donations may be sent to the Kidney Foundation or a Charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.