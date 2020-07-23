J.B. Degrassa, Jr. age 59 of Galveston died Saturday July 11, 2020 at UTMB. Memorial Services are 12:00noon Saturday July 25, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
J. B. was born May 15, 1961 in Galveston to J.B. Degrassa, Sr. and Nancy Lee Heights. He was a 1979 graduate of Ball High School. J. B. worked at A & D Home Repair for many years. He loved sports especially football. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
J.B. was preceded in death by his parents, J. B. Degrassa, Sr. and Nancy Sterling, a brother Freddie Degrassa, grandmother Annie B. Smith and a granddaughter. He leaves behind a loving companion of many years Demetra Florence, 3 sons Kanard Degrassa, J. B. Degrassa, III and Jordan Stovall; 3 daughters Jaynell Smith (Shakka, Sr.) , Angelica Smith (Mike) and Jaylah Lee; 2 sisters Carolyn Robinson (J.D.) , and Sherry Smith; brother Curtis Alex (Alfreda Martin); 8 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.