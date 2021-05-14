TEXAS CITY — Frank C. Schmalstieg, Jr, MD, PhD passed away on April 30, 2021 in Texas City, TX. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX on January 30, 1940 and grew up in San Patricio County, Texas.
He received Bachelor of Science (1962) and Doctor of Philosophy (1967) chemistry degrees from Texas A&M University in College Station, TX. After doing post-doctoral fellowships at Georgia Tech and The Ohio State University, he decided to pursue a medical degree.
Frank graduated from UTMB in Galveston in 1972. He completed a residency in pediatrics and an allergy-immunology fellowship at UTMB as well. In 1975 Frank joined the UTMB faculty where he remained until he retired in 2013 as a Professor of Allergy and Immunology and Pediatric Medicine. While at UTMB he cared for many children and adults born with problems with their immune systems. He loved doing research in these diseases. In association with scientists at Shriners Burns Hospital in Galveston he worked to understand severe lung damage due to burns.
In 1969-70 he met and married his "medical school buddy" Elisabeth in Galveston, TX. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August 2020.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. Schmalstieg, Sr. and Dorothy K. Schmalstieg. He is survived by his wife Elisabeth, his son William F. Schmalstieg, MD and daughter-in-law S. Kimara March, MD of Saint Paul, MN, three grandchildren (Liam, Hans, and Liesl) and his brother Steve Schmalstieg of Sinton, Texas.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Shriners Children's Texas, or a charity of your choice.
