DICKINSON —
Bryan Perry, age 31 of Dickinson, Texas passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his residence. Bryan was born on July 8, 1989 in Newport Beach, California and was a life time resident of Dickinson. He owned and operated Lubrication on Location and was Catholic by faith. Bryan attended area Catholic schools and Dickinson High School. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, duck hunting and visiting with family and friends. Bryan was preceded in death by his mother, Lori Perry.
Bryan is survived by his father, Kenneth Perry along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Shrine of True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olivet cemetery in Dickinson.
Pallbearers will be his longtime friends, Angel Morales, Michael Furman, Bo Hernandez, Chris Swiger, Chris Castro, Brian Garcia, and Ronnie Thetford.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net
