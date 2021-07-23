ANGELTON —
Roy Thomas Eby died peacefully in his apartment, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 18, 1928, to Leslie and Florence Eby.
Roy attended Cass Technical High School and married his high school sweetheart, Jean Martin, after graduating from University of Michigan, in 1950, with Chemical Engineering degree. He accepted a job, with Monsanto, in Texas City; and worked there for 35 years. He finished his professional career with BP, in London, for 5 years. He retired with Jean to Clear Lake, to be close to their grandchildren.
After the death of his wife, of 61 years, Roy moved to Angleton. He was an active member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, Texas City; St. James’s Piccadilly, London; St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, League City; and Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, Angleton.
Roy is survived by his son, Paul Eby, and daughter, Linda Eby; his daughter-in-law, Ellen Eby; and his three grandchildren Ray Eby, Brook Eby-Da Silva and Mark Eby.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Peach Street Farmers Market, a community nonprofit, where he faithfully volunteered his Saturday mornings. Your donations can be mailed to 234 S. Arcola Street, Angleton, TX 77515.
Roy’s memorial service will be held at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, on Friday, November 26th, at 10:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.