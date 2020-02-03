Roche
Funeral services for Janice Roche will be held 10 a.m. today at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Perry
A Mass of Christian burial for Bobby Perry will be held 10:30 a.m. today at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Catholic Church Cemetery in Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.