GALVESTON — Charles Vaughn Montgomery, age 70, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at The Lakes at Texas City. He was a proud BOI, born on January 10, 1951 in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Ball High School and attended Galveston College. He was retired from Walmart #529 in La Marque, after 11 years of service working as a supervisor. He was well loved at Walmart and he always made work fun for his employees. He enjoyed walking on the beach and collecting seashells. Christmas was his favorite holiday. His favorite rock band was Chicago, and he owned every album that they made.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Frances Montgomery; and brother Roy Montgomery, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Marsha Montgomery; children Charles Montgomery, Jr., and Beth Williams and husband Jim; step-children April Lehman and husband Chris, Jacob Lehman and wife Carol, and Robert Lehman; 7 grandchildren; sister Janet Cooper; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Raymond Pinard officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
