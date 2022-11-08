Rosa Etta Faust

ALVIN, TX — Rosa Etta (Harper) Faust went to heaven to be with her husband Robert L. Faust, and other family members and loved ones on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
At 94 years of age Rosa enjoyed a full and rewarding life raising 4 daughters: Audrey Faust, Carol Voorhies, Mary Hayes and Debora Fox. She loved and enjoyed her 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Born January 9, 1928 to Evelyn and George W. Harper, Rosa was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband; her siblings (7 sisters & 1 brother), and a daughter Mary Hayes. Rosa and her husband married on June 26, 1947; and moved to Texas shortly thereafter. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the La Marque Independent School District as Cafeteria Manager with her last position at the high school located on Duroux Road.
Rosa participated in her church, Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe; where she helped prepare the Wednesday night supper; served as treasurer of her Sunday School Class and helped with Vacation Bible School for many years.
A graveside service will be on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 2:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Arrangements are in the care of the Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
