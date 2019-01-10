January 28, 1952 - January 4, 2019
Mr. Fred Bradford, 66, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019. Mr. Bradford was born January 28, 1952 in Richland Parrish, Louisiana.
Funeral services for Mr. Bradford will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque. Pastor Mark James will officiate the funeral service.
