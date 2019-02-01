Charles ‘Tracy’ Jones
GALVESTON—Mr. Charles ‘Tracy’ Jones, of Galveston, Texas died peacefully on January 26, 2019 in Galveston at the age of 77. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Roy Lynn Warren
SANTA FE—Roy Lynn Warren, age 80 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away at home surrounded by family on January 31, 2019. Services are pending with Scott Funeral Home. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
Bernardo Soto “Bernie” Ponce, II
GALVESTON—Bernardo Soto “Bernie” Ponce, II, age 89, of Galveston died Friday January 25, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Emma G. Montalvo
GALVESTON—Emma G. Montalvo, age 77, of La Marque died Thursday January 31, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Angela Rae Cartwright
GALVESTON—Angela Rae Cartwright, age 48, of Galveston died Tuesday January 29, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Richard Cecil Batie
GALVESTON—Richard Cecil Batie, age 78, of Galveston died Wednesday January 30, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Melanie Ann Lundgren
GALVESTON—Melanie Ann Lundgren, age 48, of Galveston died Sunday January 27, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Zoila Linda Wittine
GALVESTON—Zoila Linda Wittine, age 57, of Galveston died Friday January 25, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
