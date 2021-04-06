Mollie Pauline "Polly" Corkhill

HITCHCOCK — Ms. Mollie Pauline “Polly” Corkill passed from this life Friday morning, April 2, 2021, in Galveston.
Born August 3, 1962 in Galveston, Ms. Corkill had been a lifelong resident of the area. She enjoyed playing bingo and gambling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Martin and Eva Franklin (Hebert) Corkill; grandparents, James and Ann Lott.
Survivors include her sister, Colleen Mitchell and husband, James of Santa Fe; niece, Brooke Ann Corkill, and husband, Armando Rodriquez of Santa Fe; nephews, Robert Lee Wallis and wife, Torry of Lowell, Arkansas, Rudy Martin Corkill of Dickinson; 3 great nieces and 1 great nephew.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, (409) 925-3501. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
