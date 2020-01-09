Mary Katherine “Kay” Spencer, 66, of Arcadia, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at League City Church of Christ. Burial will follow on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Ft. Worth, Texas. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday January 11, 2020, also at League City Church of Christ located at 1801 East Main Street, League City, Texas 77573.
Kay was born April 11, 1953 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was a band director, teacher, bible school teacher, and a librarian. She was a member of League City Church of Christ, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, and was an active member of Retired Teachers of Texas. Kay was a graduate of Abilene Christian University, as well as University of North Texas.
Kay is preceded in death by her father, James Paul Moore and her chocolate lab, Molly.
Survivors include: Her husband, Timothy Paul Spencer, Sr.; daughter, Katie Vatalaro and her husband Joe Vatalaro. Step-daughter, Melissa Spencer Kral and her husband, Michael Kral. Mother, Mary E. Moore. Sister, Leslie McCormick and her husband Joe McCormick. Niece, Amanda Wooster of Abilene and her husband Ben Wooster. She also has 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are: Troy Sabrsula, Pat Marrie, Scott Shaw, Scott Higginbotham, Victor Glover, and Jason Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cherokee Children's Home P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, Texas, 76832.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.