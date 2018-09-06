Ruth Gonzales, 83, of La Marque, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2018 with a visitation from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m., at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Ruth Gonzales was born September 19, 1934 in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Ball High and was a retiree of South Western Bell/ATT where she was a Pioneer woman for South Western Bell. Ruth loved playing the piano and hymns, loved crossword puzzles, word find, and coloring books. She loved to bake with her granddaughters and loved being part of “Cut-ups” women's group at Sagemont Church.
