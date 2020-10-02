Shirley Jean Windsor, 80, was carried away by angels to be with her Lord on September 26th. Shirley left this life in the hands of her loved ones. She was baptized in 1956 and continued to serve the Lord daily as she lived through the teachings of the Bible.
Shirley spent her early career working at K-Mart Gardening Center, Galveston Courthouse and American National Insurance. She later earned her B.S. in Nursing from UTMB-Galveston. She was inducted into Who’s Who among Students in 1982. She retired from UTMB where she sent much of her career as an Emergency Room Nurse.
Shirley was a member of Moody Methodist Church. She gave charitably to Methodist Children’s Home in Waco Texas and the Mercy Ships Charity. She enjoyed lifelong learning at OLLI. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling, and walking Galveston’s historic Strand.
She is survived by her husband Butch, children Bret Calvert, Bruce Calvert (children Joshua, Jeremy and Ryan), Tracy Calvert (children Tracy Jr and Brooke), and Christy Calvert Wong and husband Peter (children Ashley, David and Lindsey) and Tracy Windsor and partner Angela Brown (son Eric). She was preceded in death by her daughter Tally Anne Calvert.
She will be missed by her family and all those who knew her and her beloved Westie Jock.
