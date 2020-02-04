Robert Lincoln Manis, 80, of Utopia passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born August 12, 1939 in Texas City, Texas.
A visitation will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00am-2:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the service at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.