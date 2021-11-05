KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON — Mary Elizabeth Ohlund of Kirkland, Washington, also known as Beth, passed away peacefully at her son’s residence in Kirkland, Washington on October 25, 2021. An only child, Beth was born in Liberal, Kansas to Edward Dumler and Pearl Christy Dumler on March 4, 1940. Her family moved to St. Louis, Missouri where Beth spent her childhood and teenage years.
Beth attended Southwest High School in St. Louis, Missouri and graduated in 1958. Following high school, she studied to be a nurse at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. In January 1960, Beth married Frank Ohlund of La Marque, Texas. The couple settled in the Fort Knox, Kentucky area where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. They soon started a family and Beth devoted herself to her children and to serving as an officer’s wife during the Vietnam war. After Frank left the military the couple returned to his hometown of La Marque, Texas, where they settled in the local area. Founding members of the Midway Church of Christ, they also attended and supported the Pearland and Alvin Churches of Christ. After Frank’s death, Beth left Alvin, Texas and settled in Bandera, Texas before moving to her last residence in Kirkland, Washington with her sons.
Beth Ohlund is survived by her sons, Michael Ohlund and James Ohlund, and her daughters, Katherine Ohlund Mau, Susan Ohlund, and Shirley Ohlund Bachus. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceding Beth in death are her husband, Captain Frank Ohlund, US Army; her parents, Edward Dumler and Pearl Christy Dumler; her father and mother-in-law Carl Ohlund and Frances Threlkeld Ohlund; and one grandson.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 12, 2021 at Galveston Memorial Park with minister Ralph Bryant officiating. A visitation will be held 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.