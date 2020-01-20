Kenneth James Guindon
TEXAS CITY—Kenneth James Guindon, 60, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence in Texas City, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Vivian Godinich
GALVESTON—Vivian Godinich, 91, formerly of Galveston, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, in La Grange, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Ofelia Maria Troncoso
GALVESTON—Ofelia Maria Troncoso passed away on January 18, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Lynda Jane Bicek
SAN LEON—Mrs. Lynda Jane Bicek passed from this life Saturday, January 18, 2020, in League City, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with Hayes Funeral Home in Santa Fe, (409) 925-3501.
Delburn Hutchinson
TEXAS CITY—Delburn Hutchinson, 85, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.