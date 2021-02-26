GALVESTON — Bobbie Jean Sipula Hoffman Kessler, age 85, passed away from this life on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. She was born on January 26, 1936 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas. She grew up as a B.O.I. and graduated from Ball High School and later she went to the St. Mary’s School of Nursing and became a registered nurse, then later became a surgery nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. While at St. Mary’s, Bobbie Jean met her first husband Stanley Joseph Sipula. He passed away in 1967. Twenty years later she met and married Edward Hoffman, a retired Galveston Fireman. He passed away in 1990. After her father passed away in 1976, she decided to retire from the nursing profession. She had raised her sons, who had full time jobs. Later her sons came back to live with their mother, because she had become ill and needed to be taken care of. Bobbie Jean was truly loved and respected in her neighborhood. All of Mike and Joe’s friends who grew up in the neighborhood on 43rd & L would always come by to see who they called “Mama Boola”. She will never be forgotten in their memories.
She was preceded in death by her 2 husbands, Stanley Joseph Sipula and Edward Hoffman.
She is survived by her sons Michael Robert Sipula and Stanley Joseph Sipula; and brother Walter Kessler.
A gathering of friends will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Andrea Wirt, Nurse practitioner for her kindness to Bobbie Jean during her illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.