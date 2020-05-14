Roy Turner Honeycutt, 70, of Galveston, Texas, a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on May 6, 2020.
Roy was born to parents Emmett Woodrow Honeycutt and Sarah Dodgen Honeycutt on October 15, 1949, in Dallas, Texas. He grew up in Winnsboro, Texas, and was very proud of his East Texas roots. Roy was a football star in high school and also earned the rank of Eagle Scout, an achievement of which he was always proud. Roy attended the University of Arkansas and East Texas State University, where he studied computer science.
Roy worked for ARCO as a mainframe storage manager from 1969 until 2000, and then for IBM, from which he retired in 2016 as a senior systems specialist.
The only thing bigger than Roy's outsized personality was his love for those around him, and for the personal passions that defined for him a happy life. Spending quality time with friends and family-particularly his granddaughters-was something in which he took great joy and pride. A fantastic cook himself, Roy appreciated a great meal, good wine, and a tasty cigar. He loved to travel and fly fish, play golf, listen to music and read--especially with a good dog by his side. Roy's collection of Ray-Bans came in handy when he chased his lifelong passion of living at the beach to Galveston, where he also enjoyed spending time at The Spot. An avid sports fan, Roy loved the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Stars. He was such a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan that he named a son "Landry" after the great Tom Landry.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Parks, Sue Comer and Gayle Honeycutt, and by his three children: Chris Honeycutt (Lynn), Landry Honeycutt (Lisa) and Lindsey Honeycutt. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Brianna Honeycutt and Caroline Honeycutt, each of whom he adored.
In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made to Roy's favorite non-profit organizations, the American Heart Association (because of his big heart) and the Galveston Humane Society (because of his big love for animals). Also, in Roy's memory, we ask that you take to heart his favorite quote: "Just remember to live every day as if you wanted that to be the most perfect day of your life and, in time, you will find that you are not disappointed."
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15th at Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro, Texas. Private family burial will occur on Saturday, May 16th in Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Roy, your loss is big because your love was big. Enjoy that beach in the sky, and play a few rounds while you're waiting on us to catch up.
