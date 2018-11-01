Graciela Hinojosa Vela, age 70, has received her angel wings. She was raised in Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, where she attended school and received her high school diploma. Graciela married the love of her life (her viejito), Roberto S. Vela in December of 1969. Once married, Roberto and Graciela settled in Galveston County, Texas, in 1970, which has served the family well for all these years. Graciela was a "stay at home mom" that helped provide for her family with lots of love. She loved to cook, garden, shop and dance.
Graciela is preceded in death by her parents Adolfo Hinojosa and Elmina Garza; two siblings, Gilberto and Ruben Hinojosa and granddaughter Carli Janee' Vela.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 49 years, Roberto S. Vela; 4 children and their spouses, Roberto Jr. and Kristina Vela, Ricardo and Bobbi Jo Vela, Juan Carlos Vela and Graciela and Alejandro Garza. She is also survived by many siblings, 8 grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.
We want to thank Texas Home Health Hospice Team for their hard work and dedication to Graciela during her last few months of her life.
To carry on her legacy, our family shares a wonderful quote: "It may be possible to give pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful." -Mahatma Ghandi
Visitation will be November 2nd from 5-6 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on November 3rd at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Flowers and condolences may be offered at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy., Texas City, TX 77591
