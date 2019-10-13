Gary Nils Nilsson
GALVESTON—Gary Nils Nilsson age 64 of Galveston passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ruth Ann Villeneuve
GALVESTON—Ruth Ann Villeneuve age 92 of Texas City passed away Thursday October 10, 2019 at UTMB Hospital-Victory Lakes in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Frank Anthony Hacker
GALVESTON—Frank Anthony Hacker age 72 of Galveston passed away Friday October 11, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Cathy Jean Marinos
GALVESTON—Cathy Jean Marinos age 64 of Galveston passed away Thursday October 10, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
