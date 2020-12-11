Robert Gene Townsend

DICKINSON — Robert Gene "Rusty" Townsend Sr. (73) of Dickinson Texas, peacefully passed away at home on December 9, 2020 after a bravely fought battle with cancer.
Born January 1, 1947 in Winamac IN, Rusty was the son of Rev. Shelby and Eliza Jane (Howell) Townsend.
A member of the Church of God and growing up the son of a pastor, Rusty had a strong belief in God and a great love for his friends and family.
Rusty was an extremely talented lifelong musician who professionally entertained across the country during his younger years a member of the group, The Five Chords.
He lived in Houston TX, where he worked at Big State Vending for twenty plus years before moving to the Galveston Bay Area, where he continued to work and musically entertain at local venues before eventually retiring.
Rusty had a lifelong passion for fishing and was an avid angler. He loved to share his love for fishing with his friends and family all his life.
Along side his amazing musical talent, Rusty is probably best known for being a good friend to so many that he loved and who loved him throughout his long full life. Rusty's outgoing, charismatic personality made him dear lifelong friends no matter where he went.
Rusty is proceeded in death by his parents and 8 siblings.
Rusty is survived by his sister Loretta Marra and husband Ray of Fishers, IN Loving companion Charlotte Easton of Dickinson TX Daughter Stacey (Townsend) Hernandez and husband Rodney of Austin TX Granddaughter Randi Ragsdale and husband Ian of Austin TX Great grandchildren Ruby (11) Rowan (4) Grandson Steven Hernandez and partner Ethan Montgomery of Austin TX Son Robert Townsend Jr. and wife Lydia of The Woodlands TX Step daughter Sherri Schoffstall of Houston TX Grandson Michael Smith of Houston TX Granddaughter Wendy Nunez and husband Angel of Houston TX Great grandchildren Oliver (14) Audrey (12) Granddaughter Carolyn Jackson and husband Carl of Houston TX Great grandchildren Baleigh (19) Avarie (16) Tallulah (3) Chenoa (1) Step daughter Terri LeBlanc of Houston TX Grandson Robert Lopez Jr. and wife Ariel of Houston TX Great grandchildren Holden (8) Finley (2) Grandson Daniel Lopez and Sheila Hutchins of Houston TX Great grandchildren Aeriana (15) Ryker (8) Step daughter Carri Stark of Houston TX Grandson Thomas Stark Jr. and Victoria Rice of Houston TX Great grandchildren Bella (16) Brooklyn (11) Hunter (9) Granddaughter Amanda Ring and husband Eli of League City TX Great grandchildren Samuel (8) David (6).
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 9:00am with a Ceremony at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. Interment will follow at San Leon Cemetery.
He will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.