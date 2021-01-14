GALVESTON — Aurora E. Torres age 68 of Galveston died Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Due to concerns of the COVID Pandemic, the family will hold private funeral services on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. A public celebration of life will be scheduled once the pandemic subsides. We hope all of Aurora's extended family and numerous friends and co-workers will understand these arrangements.
Born August 19, 1952 in Galveston, Texas to Juan Torres and Consuelo Torres, Aurora was employed with American National Insurance Company in the Life Claims Division with over 50 years of service. She was a 1970 graduate of Ball High School. She was a member of Holy Family Parish where she worshipped and served her Lord. She had many interest including being an Avid Reader and Avid Shopper. She was loved and will be missed by her acquaintances at Dillard's and Macy's. She was a wonderful sister and aunt who will remain in our hearts forever.
Preceded in death by her parents Juan and Consuelo Torres; survivors include sister Maria Estela Torres of Texas City; brothers Juan Torres and wife Diana of Galveston and Roberto Torres and wife Nora of LaPorte; nieces, Christina Vasquez and husband Jaime of LaPorte and Andrea Torres of Houston; nephews Daniel Torres of Galveston, Major Juan Torres, Jr. US Army and wife Lauren of Fort Riley, Kansas, Roberto Cortez Torres and Javier Cortez Torres both of LaPorte; numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
Pallbearers are Daniel Torres, Roberto Cortez Torres, Javier Cortez Torres, Jaime Vasquez, Diego Vasquez and Ruben Vasquez. Honorary pallbearer is Major Juan Torres, Jr. U.S. Army.
